FISHERSVILLE — United Way Greater Augusta announced Monday the departure of President and CEO Jeff Miracle.
Miracle served the organization since March 2017.
“The executive committee is currently doing an internal assessment to determine exactly what skills and qualifications we seek in a new president and CEO,” the United Way’s board provided in an email statement. “After that assessment, the position will be posted nationally.”
The United Way provides community grants throughout Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta for partner agencies.
The press release stated that the organization’s board of directors “will ensure all financial obligations are met. The current staff and the board’s Executive Committee are working to make certain day-to day activities continue seamlessly.”
The board thanked Miracle for his service.
“Jeff helped us expand our outreach, focus our external mission, and build a positive United Way brand in our community,” said Dwight Johnson, current board chair of UWGA, in the press release. “Moving forward we will be looking to find a new president and CEO who can build on our past and lead us in new and positive directions.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.