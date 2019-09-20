Dave Covington will lead the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Plan projects and initiatives as program delivery director.
He will assume his new role on Sept. 25.
In a press release Wednesday, VDOT announced that “Covington will oversee corridor-long strategy and program-level consistency as projects and initiatives from the plan are developed, constructed and prioritized by the I-81 Advisory Committee.”
“As we found in the study, I-81 is a critical driver of economic vitality in Virginia, serving 11.7 million trucks and transporting $312 billion in goods each year,” said VDOT Chief Engineer Bart Thrasher in the press release.”Having a strong leader at the helm of project implementation across district lines will ensure success of our goals to improve safety and reliability along Virginia’s 325 miles of the corridor.”
Covington’s more than 20 years of experience in the transportation industry includes design, maintenance and construction. He recently served as the Staunton District’s maintenance engineer.
He led VDOT’s $250 million Route 29 Solutions program in Charlottesville.
“Throughout the development and delivery of these major infrastructure projects, Covington utilized sound risk-management principles to ensure that projects were delivered safely, completed ahead of schedule and under budget, and that Virginia residents and taxpayers received good value for their investments,” the press release stated.
As the I-81 program delivery director, Covington, who holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Virginia Tech, will manage $2.2 million allocated for improvements on I-81.
