Bird enthusiasts will have an opportunity to get up close and personal with raptors on Saturday.
The Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro will be bringing a few raptors to the 2019 Rockfish Gap Hawk Watch Open House on Saturday in Afton.
The open house, which is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Inn of Afton, will be centered around watching birds migrate south for the winter. However, there will be much more to do than that, said Vic Laubach, coordinator for the Rockfish Gap Hawk Watch.
“It’s a big educational day for families,” Laubach said.
The open house will include various stations where participants can study owl pellets to observe what they eat, see taxidermized raptors up close and learn from avid birders, he said. Grilled hot dogs will be served as well, he added.
Although organizers hope the open house is a family-fun event, it is also educational.
“Many [raptor] populations are going down, mostly because of human activities,” Laubach said. “Our mission is to try to research that, and to measure that, and help people be more aware of it.”
The primary goal of the Rockfish Gap Hawk Watch, which is one of more than 200 hawk watch sites in North America monitored by the Hawk Migration Association of North America, is to collect raptor count data during fall migration.
Migration is now starting to peak, so the open house provides a prime opportunity to observe raptors and other bird species as they travel south for the winter, said Amanda Nicholson, Director of Outreach at the Virginia Wildlife Center.
The Wildlife Center will feature some of their education “raptors” — a term for birds of prey including hawks, falcons, eagles, and owls — for attendees to observe and meet, while learning about their way of life and what makes them “successful hunters.”
“[This event] helps draw attention to everything that’s happening right here in our backyard,” Nicholson said. “We love participating, because we can take some of our education raptors so people can get an up-close glimpse of a broad-winged hawk right in front of you, which is the same species that’s flying up in those huge groups right now.”
About half of the Wildlife Center’s cases involve birds of various species, with about one-third of those cases involving raptors, Nicholson said. Although some of the birds are able to be fully rehabilitated and released back into the wild, others are injured so badly that they will never be able to survive in the wild. These birds typically are unable to see or fly well enough to survive because of an injury, Nicholson added. That is how some of them end up remaining at the Wildlife Center, such as Grayson the broad-winged hawk.
“Grayson came in as a nestling bird and had a broken wing,” Nicholson said. “[The injury] was pretty close to her shoulder joint, so unfortunately the vets couldn’t surgically repair that. We just had to line up the bones and stabilize it, and try and keep her immobile during that healing process. It healed, but not perfectly. She can’t really fly well enough for release.”
Grayson will be at the open house this weekend.
