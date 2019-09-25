Virginia Chili, Blues n' Brews Festival to return to Waynesboro on Saturday

The annual Virginia Chili, Blues n' Brews Festival is back this weekend in downtown Waynesboro. It’ll be held on Saturday from 2:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Lumos Plaza.
The festival features a chili cook-off. First place wins $1,000, second place wins $500 and third place wins $500. There’s also a $250 prize for best team spirit. Ticketholders will get to sample and vote on the chili while it lasts.
Live music will be played throughout the day. Vendors will be set up. Beer and cider from Stable Craft Brewing and Blue Toad Cider will be available for purchase.
Tickets are $10 in advanced for general admission and $15 at the gate. There are also VIP option tickets.
For more information, visit virginiachili.com.
