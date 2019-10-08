Virginia Superintendent of Schools visits Waynesboro

Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell (left) and Technology Foundations Instructor Wanda Hulse (right) show Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane the Technology Foundations classroom in Waynesboro's Career and Technical Education annex on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.

 REBECCA J. BARNABI/THE NEWS VIRGINIAN

Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane visited the River City on his way from Richmond to Staunton Tuesday afternoon.

Before visiting the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in the Queen City, Lane took a tour of Waynesboro and Augusta County schools’ Post-High Learning Lab and Waynesboro Public Schools’ Career and Technical Education annex.

“Waynesboro City Public Schools: you can really tell that they care about every child,” said Lane after the tour of both facilities.

Lane said that with the Post-High Learning Lab and the CTE “you can really tell they’re wrapping themselves around students.”

Lane holds a doctorate in education from UVa, according to the Virginia Department of Education website, as well as a master’s degree in school administration from North Carolina State University. Lane earned a second master’s degree and a bachelor’s degree in teaching from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Chesterfield County.

