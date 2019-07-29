Warner Horizon and LuckyChap Entertainment, actress Margot Robbie’s production company, are partnering to bring Elizabeth Massie’s “Ameri-Scares” middle grade readers series to television.
“I’m still in awe that this is happening,” said Massie.
A 1971 graduate of Waynesboro High School, Massie earned a degree in education from James Madison University in 1975, and was a teacher for 19 years before making writing her full-time profession.
She taught science and language arts at Hugh Cassell Elementary School and then S. Gordon Stewart Middle School.
“Ameri-Scares” is written for children ages 8 to 13, and each book is about 32,000 words.
According to Massie, however, a lot of adults have “enjoyed these stories, and that has been great.”
Each book in “Ameri-scares” is set in a different state of the United States, and the plot focuses on a folklore, legend or actual event from that state.
“That opened it up to what was inspiring to that particular state,” Massie said.
The book set in Maryland, for example, is about the Underground Railroad. California’s book is about the La Brea Tar Pits.
“Virginia: Valley of Secrets” is set in the Shenandoah Valley, and is about a boy who returns to the Valley to find his birth family. Massie said Shenandoah means “daughter of the stars,” but in her book an alternate meaning to the word Shenandoah creates a spooky story.
“That one was a whole lot of fun to write,” Massie said.
In January, Massie said she was contacted by an agent who proposes book properties to television and movie producers. He wondered if she had any material to offer.
“And he thought that [“Ameri-Scares”] sounded very promising,” Massie said.
A good number of producers and writers were quickly interested in the series, and, before she knew it, Massie was on conference calls for development.
Then Massie’s book agent called LuckyChap.
“[Robbie] is very enthusiastic,” Massie said of the actress’s interest in her book series.
Plans have not been finalized on whether the series will be available on cable TV or streaming, but Massie said she is happy with whatever path the production company chooses.
“And I think it’s so exciting,” Massie said.
The title of the television series may be different than “Ameri-Scares,” but the production company has the nine books Massie has written so far on Virginia, California, New York, Tennessee, North Carolina, Maryland, Michigan, West Virginia and Illinois.
Stephen Mark Rainey co-authored the books for Michigan and West Virginia with Massie.
Writers will adapt the books for the screen, and Massie said she does not expect to be asked to consult.
“I think at this point my job is just to continue writing,” Massie said. She is currently working on the book for Montana.
At this time, Massie said planning is still underway, and she has heard no word on casting for the show or an anticipated air date.
“It’s very, very promising. It’s very, very encouraging. We’re looking forward to what’s next,” Massie said.
Massie’s books are available on Amazon, as well as through Crossroad Press’s website.