The City of Waynesboro recently awarded six tourism grants. The grants are an annual investment for the city with the program Building Opportunities to Support Tourism — BOOST.
Organizations were invited to apply for up to $3,000 to help with marketing to increase visitation or participation in events and festivals. Funds were available for tourism endeavors in Waynesboro between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020.
Grant recipients include: Riverfest, Shenandoah Valley Trout Unlimited, Waynesboro at War, Shenandoah Valley Art Center, Wayne Theatre Alliance and Waynesboro Heritage Foundation.
“BOOST Grants are designed to enhance marketing strategies to encourage visitors from outside the MSA to Waynesboro,” Greg Hitchin, Director of Economic Development and Tourism, said in a press release. “In awarding these grants, we are partnering with these events to support their outreach. In turn, they are working to pull more tourism spending to the area.”