Parker Staples of Waynesboro was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, two weeks before Christmas in 2017. The avid baseball fan was 8 years old, and had just started the third grade when his world turned upside down.
“It was a really low, tough time for us as a family,” Parker’s mother, Jessica Staples, remembered. But, as Parker said, the family was determined that “we’re going to make the best of a horrible situation.”
Jessica Staples said the family “always found that silver lining” amidst what Parker was going through.
“You just have to. You have to think positive and look for the good in the bad, or you won’t make it through,” she said.
Baseball gave Parker that silver lining, something to look forward to as he went through chemotherapy. His passion for baseball prompted him to present his wish to the Make-A-Wish Foundation: Parker wanted to be a Washington National.
Some children the Staples knew through the battle with cancer wished for a trip to Paris or Australia, or other elaborate trips. Parker wanted nothing more than to be a Washington National, a member of his favorite baseball team.
“We only lived about two hours from D.C., so we were like: ‘Really Parker? Is that what you want? You can have all of this other stuff, you can do anything!’” Jessica said with a laugh. “He was dead set. He chose that, and there was no changing his mind.”
Parker finished chemotherapy in March of 2018, and has been cancer free ever since.
“I’ll never forget, after all of Parker’s chemotherapy, the first time he went back and was able to play baseball,” Jessica Staples said. “I remember that day, how special it was, that he was able to put his uniform back on and get out on the field. He was still weak, but just the fact that he was out there and wearing his uniform, hanging out with his friends and doing something that he is just passionate about— it was a really special day for us.”
Parker’s wish to be a Washington National came true after he finished chemotherapy. With his family, Parker went to Washington, D.C., to meet his heroes.
“It felt very important,” Parker Staples said. “I was nervous, but more happy and excited than nervous. It was really cool.”
His mother said the team “just rolled the red carpet out for him.”
Parker got to practice batting with the team, ate with them in their kitchen, hung out in the locker room, and sat through a press conference with the team. He became an “honorary member.”
The crowning touch of his dream day was getting to throw the first pitch of the game on May 24.
From that day on, the Nationals’ season turned around.
“They started winning,” Jessica said.
Parker was dubbed the “unofficial good luck charm” of the team.
A few weeks ago, the Nationals reached out to Parker again inviting him to attend their home game on Oct. 14, where Parker once again threw the first pitch.
“The Sunday before they came home to play the National League championship game, they had reached out to us and asked if Parker would come,” Jessica said. “They would like for him to come, because he’s their good luck charm.”
With the Nationals’ big win in the World Series Wednesday night, perhaps Parker is the team’s good luck charm.
“I’m very excited,” Parker said of watching his team win. “I was so pumped up.”
His mother said Parker “is still on cloud nine from that.”
“It’s definitely something he’ll never forget. We have a lot to be thankful for,” Jessica said.
Parker is now 10 years old, and a fifth grader at Hugh K. Cassell Elementary School in Augusta County. He still practices baseball and watches games faithfully. He remains an honorary member of the UVa baseball team, who he practiced with during his battle with cancer and where he still has his own locker.
Parker’s dream for when he grows up?
“I want to be an MLB player for the Nats,” he said.
