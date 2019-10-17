Waynesboro City Council opened and closed their regular meeting within minutes due to the absence of the majority of council members on Wednesday.

Many of the absentee council members were battling illness and were unable to attend the regular business meeting.  Not enough council members were present to conduct any business.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 28.

