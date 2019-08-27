Waynesboro City Council unanimously supported a resolution Monday night condemning hate groups and speech, an action taken in response to a flyer purporting a link to the KKK that appeared around the city in July.
The flyer, thrown into the yards of Waynesboro homes and businesses the weekend of July 13, led to a July 22 rally outside city hall in which activists blasted council for not doing more in response to the incident. Many of those same activists, led by the RISE — Resist, Improve, Sustain, Empowered — angrily attacked city officials again during council’s Aug. 12 meeting.
RISE members, including co-founders Chanda McGuffin and Sharon Fitz, and others in attendance at that meeting called out council for not “standing up” for Waynesboro’s African-American residents. The flyer, they said, is a recruitment tool for the KKK and the city must make it known that hate groups have no place in the community.
On Monday night, Mayor Terry Short introduced the resolution, he said, to make it clear that hateful speech and acts targeting any group in the community are not welcome in Waynesboro. Short said council and city officials are committed to promoting a “harmonious civic life” and “strongly condemns” expressions of hate.
“We want our community to know that [our] identity is one of tolerance and kindness,” he said. “Hate has no place in the city of Waynesboro.”
The flyers appeared in the city as federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were said to be preparing for a national sweep of undocumented immigrants who President Donald Trump said were facing deportation orders. Trump tweeted the raids would occur around July 14, although the raids apparently did not occur.
The leaflets, stating “ICE IS NICE,” also gave the writer’s support to “law enforcement everywhere.” The flyers, attached to baggies filled with birdseed, also included wording alluding to the hate group, calling on people to contact the “Loyal White Knights.”
On Aug. 12, City Manager Michael Hamp and Jordan Bowman, the city’s counsel, addressed the legal limits of what could be done to someone distributing the flyers. They said messages, even racist or hateful ones, are protected by the First Amendment. The city, they said, cannot prohibit the expression of an idea just because society finds it objectionable.
Appointments, shelter director
In other business, council reappointed Mary Sullivan and named Angela Bandy and Pete Brooks to the seven-member Economic Development Authority Board. The new term for Sullivan, the EDA board’s current vice chairman, expires Aug. 31, 2023.
Council also reappointed Steve Arey to the city Planning Commission to a four-year term expiring Aug. 31, 2023. Two other members were appointed to fill vacancies on the seven-member advisory panel, W. Lowrie Tucker and Sarah Seavers.
The commission is charged with considering city planning activities, including proposed zone changes that must be approved by City Council before becoming final.
Also Hamp, asked following the meeting about the director’s vacancy at the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center, said new interviews of candidates are scheduled beginning this week. The director’s position at the Lyndhurst animal shelter has been vacant since Elizabeth Robertson left in May.
In July, Hamp said 18 applications for the position had been received and four candidates interviewed for the job. At that time, he was hopeful the position would be filled by August.
On Monday, he said the shelter board readvertised the job after failing to make a hire with the previous candidate pool. The hope now, he said, is to have someone in the post sometime in September of October.
The shelter is jointly funded by Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County, with a board composed of the two city managers and county administrator charged with its oversight.
The total budget for the Mount Torrey Road shelter is $388,000, with each locality paying based on the amount of usage. Augusta County, where most animals at the shelter originate, pays most of the cost with the rest split between the two cities.
The salary range for the director had previously been set at between about $34,000 and $38,000 The director will oversee a staff of three full-time and five to eight part-time workers.
Hamp has been leading the interviewing process for the director’s post because Waynesboro was chosen as the shelter board’s fiscal agent.
The facility, which began operating in September of 2011, is an open admissions animal shelter. That means it cannot turn animals away regardless of age, health or “adoptability.”