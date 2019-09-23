The Waynesboro City Council will meet tonight at 7 p.m. in the Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building at 503 West Main St.
Some highlights on the agenda include:
• Revisions to the plan for construction of a roundabout at East Main Street and Delphine Avenue
• Personal Property Tax Relief rate for tax year 2019
• United States 2020 census presentation
To review the full agenda, visit: waynesboro.va.us/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/949?html=true
