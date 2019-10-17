The Waynesboro city council and the Waynesboro city school board came together in a joint meeting Thursday to discuss issues in funding for Waynesboro public schools.
A fixed formula of funding for Waynesboro public schools was established in 2006, Mayor Terry Short explained, with the goal of making fiscal year budget planning smoother and more predictable, therefore easier addresses multiple entities and services beyond just education.
However, school board members say this formula is not adequate to meet the needs of the schools, requiring them to request additional funds every year.
“If we look at the fact that each year based on that formula that we’re requesting more money, that formula’s not working,” said school board Chairperson, Rick Wheeler.
He added that Waynesboro city schools had to cut 22 positions last year in order to make the budget work, something they never want to do.
The joint meeting was called to discuss how the council and school board members can better work together moving forward.
“Talking about this, trying to figure out how we can move forward in a positive direction, is what we’re here for,” Wheeler said.
City administrator James Shaw said the local funding formula for Waynesboro public schools is 42.5% of discretionary revenue of general funds. The discretionary revenues generating those funds include property taxes; sales, lodging, and meal taxes; utilities taxes; and non-categorical state aid, Shaw said. Real estate tax is more stable than the other revenues, which can fluctuate depending on economic factors, changes in the tax base, and other variables. Revenue in Waynesboro is reduced by the current high school renovation debt.
When considering fiscal year budgets, the city of Waynesboro bases new budgets on the previous year’s actual revenues rather than basing their budget on projected revenue, Shaw said.
Council faces the challenge of having to allocate funds for multiple parts of local government, such as public safety, parks and recreation, and departments, he said. Schools are “in competition” with these other components of the city, he added.
“It’s not a simple answer,” agreed Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell, citing fluctuating factors such as school employee salaries, raise rates for teachers mandated by the governor for each year, and the individual needs of families whose children are enrolled in school.
Teacher compensation is the most pressing issue facing the schools at present, Cassell said. When the school board adopts their priorities in the near future, he said that teacher compensation and benefits will be at the top of the list.
The average teacher’s salary in Virginia is already far below the national average, Cassell added. Although the majority of the school’s budget goes toward teacher compensation and benefits, it is still not enough.
“What if we did take it year by year?” asked Diana Williams, vice chairperson of the school board, before recommending prioritizing one objective per year.
This year’s priority would be increasing compensation for school employees, she said. Next year, they could work on something else as a priority. As time goes on, the goal would be to maintain the progress.
City Manager Mike Hamp agreed that working especially toward teacher compensation and benefits could be a good start.
“Verbalizing that this is a priority for all of us is the most important, critical step in the process,” Short said. “That gives us a really good starting point. We genuinely want to be a partner and be supportive.”
The meeting ended on a note of understanding with a priority established, giving both parties a tangible starting point.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.