The city of Waynesboro is making a positive impact on the Chesapeake Bay.
Mulberry Run Wetlands is a 10-acre parcel of land behind Jefferson Park neighborhood, at the intersection of Randolph Avenue and Ohio Street.
“These wetlands are a great example of what local government can accomplish with support from Virginia’s Stormwater Local Assistance Fund,” said Virginia Grassroots Field Specialist Robert Jennings, who is with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Friday to a group of community members and local media.
The Mulberry Run Wetlands project was also made possible by a loan from the Virginia Clean Water Revolving Loan Fund.
Mountains on both sides of the South River and a rich community “make [Waynesboro] such a special place to live and to visit.”
“Mulberry Run Wetlands show how Waynesboro is protecting and promoting the waterways and other natural resources,” Jennings said. “It’s inspiring to see Waynesboro do its part, along with farmers, homeowners, wastewater treatment plants and businesses, to reduce pollution to our waterways to achieve a restored Chesapeake Bay by 2025.”
However, local governments cannot do this alone. Jennings said they need assistance from stormwater local assistance funds to make projects like Mulberry Run affordable.
In January 2020, Virginia legislators will meet and determine future investment funding in local projects like Mulberry Run.
CBF has requested $80 million, according to Jennings, the amount needed to meet Virginia’s clean water commitment.
“Mulberry Run is the proof of the many benefits of the city and the state working together for clean water,” Jennings said. “Let’s make sure projects like these continue to happen.”
Trafford McRae, programs and budget manager for the city of Waynesboro’s Public Works Department, said engineers with the Timmons Group and local contractor Linco Inc. worked with the city of Waynesboro for two years to transform a stormwater detention pond into 10 acres of manmade wetlands.
McRae said he credits Linco with the vision for the wetlands.
“As much as this was a beautiful environmental project, it was also very much a positive impact to the local economy,” McRae said.
The city has owned the 10-acre parcel of land since 1996. At that time, according to McRae, the city’s goal was to mitigate flooding of the nearby neighborhoods downstream, and that goal was met.
Mulberry Run receives drainage from 330 acres of urban landscape. Stormwater runs from Mulberry Run to the South River, then out to the Chesapeake Bay.
In 2016, the city began the goal of meeting permit obligations to reduce stormwater pollution.
“And what it’s become in addition to all that is this real neat ecosystem,” McRae said.
McRae said that originally the wetlands area was going to be named Jefferson Park after the nearby neighborhood, until old maps of the area revealed to the city that the creek, which is now predominantly underground, is named Mulberry Run.
So the wetlands area was called Mulberry Run “to pay tribute to that creek.”
According to Jennings, Mulberry Run is Virginia’s eighth largest phosphorus-reduction project.
Phosphorus, nitrogen and sediment are the biggest polluters of the Chesapeake Bay.
“And they [reduced phosphorus at Mulberry Run] relatively cost affordable,” Jennings said.
What was a stormwater management nightmare, is now a wetlands area and home to ducks, birds, butterflies and other wildlife.
“It’s a field of dreams — if you build it, they will come,” Jennings said.
