Kroger “filled the pantry” for seven Waynesboro food pantries with a combined donation of $10,000 in gift cards.
The First Presbyterian Church, Main Street United Methodist, Massie Memorial COGIC, Glen Kirk Presbyterian Church, Shiloh Baptist Church, West Waynesboro Church of Christ and Basic UM Church all received donations Thursday during a presentation at the Kroger on Arch Avenue in Waynesboro. Donations varied from $1,200- $2,000.
Kroger partnered with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to identify the seven pantries. Donation amounts to each food pantry were determined based off of the number of people served on a weekly basis.
“Each of these food pantries is doing commendable work throughout the Waynesboro community and we’re proud to support them with these donations,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, in a press release. “Coming together as a community is something we’re passionate about at Kroger, and we knew this would be a good opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to ending hunger in Waynesboro.”
The donations are in honor of Hunger Action Month, which spans September and focuses on mobilizing the public to take action on issues surrounding hunger.
Cynthia Hoover, with The First Presbyterian Church, said thanks to working with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, they’ve been able to double the size of their pantry. The Kroger gift cards will allow them to purchase items such as milk, vegetables, personal care items and more.
“It will be able to provide more of the essential items that people ask for every time,” she said.
Roger Walker, with Shiloh Baptist Church, looked forward to putting the gift cards to good use as well.
“It’s an opportunity to feed more people,” he said. “Hopefully help someone else.”
