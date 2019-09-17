Waynesboro Public Schools was one of four public school systems announced Sept. 9, as recipients of planning grants from the Commonwealth of Virginia.
At the Waynesboro School Board’s monthly regular meeting last week, Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell said the school system actually received two of five $50,000 planning grants from the Commonwealth.
“We received two $50,000 grants for a total of $100,000 to plan for extended-year programs,” said Cassell.
The funds will go toward the community garden at Kate Collins Middle School and for community health needs at Waynesboro High School, according to Cassell.
Kate Collins Middle’s garden provides fresh produce in a community where, Cassell said, exists “a lack of access for people for fresh fruits and vegetables, and even just food scarcity in certain parts of the city.”
Cassell reminded the school board that in its 2016 Community Health Needs Assessment survey, Augusta Health identified diabetes and cardiovascular disease as top concerns in the Valley.
At Waynesboro High, funds will enable the school system to expand its courses that prepare students for careers in the health sciences.
“Health sciences is a huge need in the area,” Cassell said, citing Augusta Health and Sentara as top Valley employers.
Funds will also help with other workforce and business development at the high school, especially in the construction field.
The next step for the school system is to set up committees to plan spending the funds.
“Our take was really to link some community with our school system, and what our students need,” said Waynesboro Schools Executive Director of Instruction Tim Teachey, and fulfill some community needs.
The extended-year programs will continue through the summer, Teachey said, as students have opportunities for mentorship through Augusta Health and other workforce development areas.
Teachey said that the partnership with Augusta Health for Waynesboro High students will “help us plan what they see are some of our community health needs.”
Perhaps students will help with health screenings, and interacting with Augusta Health professionals will spark career ambitions for Waynesboro High students.
The program will also enable students to help educate the community about healthy living and foods.
Teachey said that the high school’s program will not duplicate what Augusta Health does in the community, but will create a partnership with the Waynesboro Schools.
The second part of the grant for the high school will encourage workforce development. The area has identified in recent years a shortage of workers in the trades.
“Our kids aren’t prepared for the workforce,” Teachey said.
Local businesses will partner with the high school to train and educate students in different trades in the classroom, then, Teachey said, the same students will get hands-on experience with the business. Experience might be gained working for local businesses during summer months.
At the middle school, Teachey said students will learn land management, which will again involve some time during the summer months. They will gain job experience as well as credit for high school.
Teachey said the grant from the state will enable the school system to pay students.
“The hard work is going to be the planning,” Teachey said, as the school system begins to implement the new programs.
Planning committees will be established to determine how to get food from the garden at Kate Collins Middle out to the community and what food will be grown.
Planting of the garden will hopefully happen in spring 2020, and Kate Collins Middle students will learn the business aspect of selling food.
Teachey said he and the school system are excited to work with Augusta Health.
“One of the fastest growing [career] fields is health sciences,” Teachey said.
Gov. Northam awarded more than $7.7 million in state grants to 57 schools in 11 divisions across Virginia, according to a press release.
“Extended school year programs offer more engagement, more quality instruction, and more opportunities to succeed for students who require additional or individualized attention to meet the Commonwealth’s expectations for student performance,” said Northam in the press release. “I congratulate all of these schools and divisions for their willingness to adopt alternative calendars as we work together to narrow and close achievement gaps and create equitable educational outcomes for all Virginia students.”
Created by the 2013 General Assembly, the grant program was “in response to a Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission study that found that achievement of historically underperforming students improved faster in extended-year programs than in schools following traditional calendars.”
“Research suggests that extended-year and year-round schooling can help prevent students from forgetting important skills and information over the summer,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni in the press release. “There is evidence that disadvantaged students tend to lose more content knowledge than their peers over long breaks. Since the Commonwealth’s students come from a variety of different backgrounds and home lives, these grants will provide greater stability for students who need it most.”
Priority is given to schools identified through state accreditation ratings and performance on school quality indicators as required by the 2019 Appropriation Act.
“Equity means providing the supports and services students need to be successful when they need them,” said Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane. “This can include providing the additional instructional time and support services that are possible with an extended-year or year-round schedule. The first step is to engage families and school communities to build consensus about the potential benefits of adopting a non-traditional calendar.”
Clark Elementary and Jackson-Via Elementary schools in Charlottesville also received a total of $50,000 in planning grant funding.
According to the press release, the 2019 General Assembly also approved $613,312 for planning grants of as much as $50,000 per school division or school.
