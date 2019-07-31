Waynesboro High School hosted an open house on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The back-to-school festivity showcased the school’s clubs as well as local businesses and organizations. It offered registration and schedules for students.
featured
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
If you are a current subscriber please click Get Started to activate your digital access. If not we ask that you purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Get Started to activate your digital access. If not we ask that you purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Waynesboro High School hosted an open house on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The back-to-school festivity showcased the school’s clubs as well as local businesses and organizations. It offered registration and schedules for students.
Interested in learning more about our school? Give us a call at 540.825.9017 or visit our we…
Take a Roman holiday with fresh mozzarella and Roma tomatoes on our Caprese Panini! Visit ou…
Visit us in store on Lee Jackson Highway in Staunton, VA or online at http://www.paulobaughf…