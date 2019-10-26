For two hours on Saturday night, the Waynesboro Public Library was transformed into a scene straight from the Netflix hit “Stranger Things” — welcoming an estimated 400 visitors to the library’s fictional haunted town of Archville.

This year’s attendees wandered through library shelves decorated for a haunted maze, made crafts, participated in raffles and received candy. Now in its third year, the event is one of Family Programming Coordinator Anne Bacheller’s favorites.

“Every year it’s kind of like our Super Bowl,” Bacheller said. “It’s a way for us to get creative.”

With a suggested dollar donation at the door, the annual event’s proceeds benefit the Waynesboro Friends of the Library. Established in 1966, the funds raised for the Friends of the Library aid in the extension of library services and needs including things like furniture, Bacheller said.

“The dollar is suggested, but certainly we would not hold anyone to that. We’re the library so we need to be open to everybody,” she said. “We just love serving the community and being there in different capacities.”

The library’s next Halloween-related event will be Bark-n-Boo held on Tuesday, Oct. 29 starting at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to come in costume and read with Positive Paw therapy dogs.

Logan Bogert is a reporter for The News Virginian in Waynesboro, Virginia. She can be reached at lbogert@newsvirginian.com or (540) 932-3562. Follow Logan on Twitter at @Logan_Bogert.

