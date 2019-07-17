A Waynesboro man accused of firing at police while running from officers on July 9 now faces three additional felony charges, including attempted capital murder of a police officer.
On Wednesday, the Waynesboro Police Department said Guy Carlyle Venable Jr., 29, of Waynesboro, also has beens charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs.
Waynesboro Police Capt. Kelly Walker said a magistrate approved warrants for the additional charges against Venable on Tuesday as a result of the department’s investigation. He was served at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona, where he has been held without bond since his arrest last week.
His original charges include: two counts of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, brandishing a firearm at or near a school and two counts of failure to appear in court in Staunton and Virginia Beach.
According to Waynesboro police, the case began just after midnight July 9 when an officer spotted Venable, who was wanted on outstanding warrants, walking on West Main Street near the Quality Inn parking lot. According to a department release, when the Waynesboro officer tried to stop him, Venable ran from the scene.
Another Waynesboro officer arrived and drove his patrol car down Alexander Lane to assist the officer on foot. When they were near the former animal hospital building, police say, the suspect fired two shots at one of the officers, who did not fire their weapons, according to the police statement.
Officers say they lost sight of Venable after he was picked up by a car but captured the suspect with the help of an eyewitness and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. Police say he was captured by deputies following a traffic stop on Bradley Lane in Dooms.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Sept. 3 in Waynesboro General District Court. Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter said that depending on the results of the hearing his office may seek a grand jury indictment on the charges in September.
In March 2015, Venable was convicted in Richmond Circuit Court on a felony malicious wounding charge following a September 2014 incident in that jurisdiction.
He was sentenced to 20 years in prison with all but three years suspended and ordered to an indefinite period of supervised probation following his release.