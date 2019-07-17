A Waynesboro man reportedly ran from police and fired gunshots on July 9. Police announced on Wednesday the man faces additional charges including attempted capital murder of a police officer.
Guy Carlyle Venable Jr., 29, of Waynesboro, was charged additionally with attempted capital murder of a police officer, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs.
Venable was served at Middle River Regional Jail.
His original charges include: two counts of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, one use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, one brandishing a firearm at or near a school and two counts of failure to appear in court in Staunton and Virginia Beach.
The charges come after last week when a Waynesboro Police Department officer spotted Venable walking on West Main Street near the Quality Inn parking lot. Venable was wanted on outstanding warrants. According to a release, when the Waynesboro officer tried to stop him, Venable ran on foot.
Another Waynesboro officer arrived and drove his car down Alexander Lane to help the officer on foot. When they were near the former animal hospital building, police say the suspect fired two shots at the officer. The officers did not fire their weapons.
Police lost sight of Venable after he was picked up by a car, but captured him with the help of an eyewitness and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.
Venable is being held without bond.