A Waynesboro man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in response to a report of shots fired in a house off Eastside Highway.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a dwelling in the 1900 block of Eastside Highway near Crimora around 1:20 p.m. after someone reported shots had been fired. Upon arriving at the location, deputies were given a description of the vehicle the suspect, Christopher Aaron Wayland, 25, of Waynesboro, was seen driving.
Wayland was later pulled over by Waynesboro police officers.
“Wayland was the only person in the vehicle and was arrested without incident and transported to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith in a press release.
Wayland was charged with the following:possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Wayland is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.
