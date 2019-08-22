A Waynesboro man was sentenced on Wednesday for his role in a threesome that turned violent.
Clayburn Graves III, 26, received three years in prison for becoming enraged and beating his fiancée during intercourse with her and another man in March.
Graves was sentenced to five years with two suspended for strangulation. He was sentenced for seven years with four suspended for malicious wounding. The sentences are concurrent, so in all, Graves will serve three years in prison.
Graves, who had been drinking heavily, was with his fiancée in the 400 block of May Avenue in Waynesboro in March when the incident began, said Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter.
“He wanted to engage in sexual relations with her and another man,” Ledbetter said. “She didn’t really want to, but agreed to keep him happy.”
During the threesome with a neighbor, Graves became upset about something, said Ledbetter, who added it isn’t clear exactly what set him off. Graves began to strike his fiancée in her face. At one point, he strangled her unconscious while continuing to punch her.
The other man involved intervened, Ledbetter said.
The victim, while naked, was able to grab her cell phone and car keys, but no clothes, and make her escape. She drove to the Waynesboro Police Department. Police say she was was naked, covered in blood with gashes and an eye swollen shut when she entered the building.
After a visit to the emergency department, it was discovered she had a broken nose, a concussion, needed stitches and had injuries due to strangulation.
Graves’ blood alcohol content was 0.18. He pleaded guilty to the charges.
A three-year sentence is consistent with the sentencing guidelines, Ledbetter said. Graves had one previous conviction of a DUI.