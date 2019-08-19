A Waynesboro man who pleaded guilty in March to stabbing his estranged wife in April 2018 has been ordered to spend 21 years in prison.
William J. Boxler, 59, pleaded guilty to aggravated malicious wounding, breaking and entering while armed with a deadly weapon and violating a protective order while knowingly possessing a deadly weapon.
He faced up to life in prison if convicted at trial.
On Thursday, he was sentenced in Augusta County Circuit Court to 20 years with 10 years suspended on the aggravated malicious wounding and breaking and entering charges, to run consecutively. In addition, he received a five-year prison sentence, four years suspended, for violating the protective order, for a 21-year active jail term.
The court also ordered Boxler to be placed on probation upon his release.
Boxler was charged following an assault on April 10, 2018, that ended with his wife at the time, Robin Stedman, suffering a collapsed lung and a lacerated liver.
Prosecutors said Stedman was staying with her mother in Augusta County when Boxler approached the house in the 800 block of Balsley Road just east of Staunton. She had gotten a protective order against Boxler before the assault, Augusta County Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Alexandra Meador previously said.
Meador, speaking in March, said Stedman had not been in contact with Boxler, but he had been calling and making threats.
When Boxler approached the house, Stedman’s mother yelled down to warn Stedman in the basement, where she was doing laundry,
According to the prosecution, Boxler had two knives and stabbed Stedman in the chest. After Stedman ran down the hallway and attempted to barricade herself in the bedroom, Boxler was able to force himself in the bedroom and stabbed her in the back.
Boxler fled the scene in his SUV but ended up flipping the vehicle on Va. 254 near Eureka Mill Road.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to both scenes. In the SUV, they found knives in the car and linked them to the stabbing through DNA analysis, according to prosecutors.
Stedman, who was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, suffered a collapsed lung and a lacerated liver, according to Meador. Although she recovered, Stedman still has scars that have numbness around them and was still receiving regular breathing treatments because of the collapsed lung as of March, Meador said at the time of Boxler’s guilty pleas.
Boxler also was hospitalized at UVa for injuries he suffered in the crash.
Court records previously identified Boxler as a Waynesboro resident, although he is now listed as living in Staunton. He had been held in Middle River Regional Jail in Verona following his release from UVa and arrest while awaiting his case to be heard.