Waynesboro man wins $100,000 in Sheetz sweepstakes

Sheetz yesterday visited Stuarts Draft to present $100,000 to Jacob B., the July winner of its "Summer Shweepstakes" contest. Store manager Michael Huntley (left) pose with customer Jacob B. and district manager Joyce Kencel.

 Submitted

STUARTS DRAFT — The July winner for Sheetz’s “Summer Shweepstakes” was Jacob B. of Waynesboro.

According to Planit PR Manager Harry Hammel, the promotion was launched June 1, and Sheetz has randomly selected a customer for June and July to each receive $100,000.

A celebration was held at the Stuarts Draft Sheetz on Thursday, and Jacob B. was presented with a check from Sheetz representatives.

A press release stated that entry into the sweepstakes, which ended Aug. 31, came with purchase of a signature Made-to-Order food item and any bottled drink with a MySheetz Card. Customers were able to also be eligible with one bonus entry by purchasing additional food, drink or snack at Sheetz.

Sheetz, established in Altoona, Pennsylvania in 1952, will select one final customer for the month of August in late September.

For more information, visit www.Sheetz.com/SummerShweeps.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments