The rain and wind on Thursday evening scared away the majority of trick-or-treaters, or so Waynesboro officials hope.
Although the City of Waynesboro does not officially observe Halloween like some other cities do, officials were concerned about the weather forecast making trick-or-treating unsafe and posted a request on Facebook on Thursday afternoon asking participants to wait until Friday evening.
Officials asked anyone trick-or-treating on Friday to respect neighbors and neighborhoods not participating in the Halloween tradition.
