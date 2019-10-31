trick-or-treat

The City of Waynesboro posted a request on Facebook on Thursday afternoon asking trick-or-treaters to wait until Friday evening.

 Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.

The rain and wind on Thursday evening scared away the majority of trick-or-treaters, or so Waynesboro officials hope.

Although the City of Waynesboro does not officially observe Halloween like some other cities do, officials were concerned about the weather forecast making trick-or-treating unsafe and posted a request on Facebook on Thursday afternoon asking participants to wait until Friday evening.

Officials asked anyone trick-or-treating on Friday to respect neighbors and neighborhoods not participating in the Halloween tradition.

