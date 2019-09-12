Waynesboro Parks and Recreation recently received a Virginia Recreation and Park Society Award for renovations made to the Rosenwald Community Center Teen Room.
The teen room is open to middle and high school students Monday through Thursday from 3:30-8 p.m., and Friday from 3:30-6 p.m.
In a press release, Waynesboro Parks and Recreation praised the Community Foundation, the Central Shenandoah Health District, Comcast, Shenandoah Office on Youth, and Parks and Recreation maintenance staff for their help in the project.
The Rosenwald Community Center is at 413 Port Republic Road in Waynesboro.
