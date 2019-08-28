Waynesboro police say they are investigating a double stabbing that took place early Wednesday not far from Ridgeview Park.

According to a Waynesboro Police Department statement released Wednesday afternoon, officers responded about 7 a.m. to the 700 block of Pine Avenue regarding a reported domestic incident, where a they found two people suffering stab wounds.

Police said that a 30-year-old man was airlifted to University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville with severe injuries. Also, a 31-year-old woman was transported to Augusta Health in Fishersville for medical treatment but was later transported to UVa.

Police offered no further details about the extent of the injuries to either person or what led to the stabbing

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no charges have been filed as of yet, police said.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments