Waynesboro police search for ‘at risk’ man

The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. He is believed to be at risk due to a history of mental illness and self-harm statements.
Waynesboro resident Dakota Alan Batton, 25, is missing. According to the WPD release, he’s at risk due to statements he recently made concerning self harm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD at (540) 942-6675.
