One suspect is in custody, but two remain at large after Waynesboro Police Department identified the three suspects who robbed Speedy’s Food Mart on Feb. 20 at about 8 p.m.
According to a press release, after months of investigation, two brothers and a woman have been identified.
Robert Clifton Hardy, 19, of Augusta County was already in custody at Middle River Regional Jail on unrelated charges. He now faces charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and grand larceny.
Hardy remains in jail without bond.
At large are Archie DeShawn Hardy, 23, of Augusta County, who is wanted for conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and grand larceny, and Ashley Nicole Ballengee, 21, of Augusta County, who is wanted for conspiracy to commit robbery.
“It’s always great, especially a crime like this,” said Waynesboro Police Department’s Capt. Kelly Walker, “it’s just fortunate that the clerk was busy out of view of the criminals when they came in.”
Walker said the department is thankful the clerk was refilling shelves behind a wall, unable to see the armed suspects when they came in and they were unable to see her, “or her life would have been in danger.”
The department is also thankful, Walker said, for the leads it received that led to the identification of the three suspects. From what the department knows of the two suspects at large, they are believed to still be in Virginia.
Surveillance footage from inside the store in the 1700 block of North Delphine Avenue recorded two suspects on Feb. 20, in what police described as a “brazen and potentially dangerous crime” as they burst into the store displaying firearms.
The lone clerk on duty was not immediately present, according to a press release, and one suspect removed the store’s cash register, then both suspects left the store.
Video footage recorded a vehicle outside the store arriving and departing at the same time as the two suspects.
Waynesboro police are actively searching for Archie DeShawn Hardy and Ballengee. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the department at (540) 942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges against the suspects are possible.