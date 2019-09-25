Students were given some steps to follow Wednesday in order to stay safe while traveling to school.
Waynesboro police officer Richard Boyce visited third graders at Westwood Hills Elementary School in Waynesboro on Wednesday to talk about walking and biking safety.
He began by showing the students videos on biking and walking safety. After, Boyce, who is also a Waynesboro High School resource officer, quizzed them on what they learned.
The video on walking taught students to walk instead of run, don’t horseplay near cars, walk with an adult until age 10, walk facing cars, wear bright colors and stay alert.
The biking video said to always wear a helmet, wear the helmet properly, wear reflective gear, follow the same laws as cars and stay alert.
“I liked the first [video] because it was cartoony and made me laugh,” said third-grader Lila McNicholas. “I learned to walk against traffic so it’s harder for you to get hit and bike with traffic.”
Boyce told students he especially understood how important safety is because he has children that walk and bike in Waynesboro.
“As a dad, it’s important for kids to know the proper way to handle it,” he said. “As a police officer, safety is always important.”
With distracted driving being an issue, Boyce hoped extra safety training would help train children to keep an eye out. He also wanted children to associate police officers with friendly adults trying to protect them and not just people who are there when something’s gone wrong.
“I always enjoy having positive interactions with kids,” Boyce said.
The safety talks are a series held at area elementary schools throughout the week leading up to national Walk to School Week, which is next week. Locally, Waynesboro elementary schools and Kate Collins Middle School participate in the event.
During Walk to School Week, students, parents, teachers and community volunteers walk to school to emphasize the importance of creating safe routes to school, increasing physical activity among children, concern for the environment and building connections between families, schools and the community.
Next week, community members should be on the lookout for students walking between 7:30 a.m. and 8:20 a.m. Drivers are urged to drive with caution.
Lila is excited to participate in the event next week.
“I’m excited to tell my parents everything I learned,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.