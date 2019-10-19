A Waynesboro man is facing six felony charges after officials say he fired multiple shots from a townhome and threatened to burn the building down on Saturday.

About 10:45 a.m. the Waynesboro Police Department responded to a suspicious person in the 200 block of Pelham Drive after residents reported a person "knocking on doors and acting strange."

The suspect was identified as Shawn Douglas Oliver, 36, who then retreated into a townhome after officers arrived. SWAT and Negotiations Team responded to the scene.

Oliver allegedly cracked the door to speak with officers, then displayed a handgun. Officers used chemical agents in the residence and negotiation attempts failed, officials said. Officials allege that Oliver then fired multiple shots from a second-story window, threw a handgun out of the window and threatened to burn the building down.

After chemical agents were used again and the entry team assembled to make entry into the residence, Oliver surrendered. No officers or citizens were injured in the incident.

Oliver faces six felony charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, threat to bomb or burn a building, possession of methamphetamine and three counts of knowingly impeding a law enforcement officer by force. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of trespassing and property damage.

Oliver is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments