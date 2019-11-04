Residents of Waynesboro and Augusta County get to have their say at the polls Tuesday as they elect officials to represent them at local and state levels.
“It’s our future. If people don’t vote, we’re done,” said voter Jeremy Gray of Waynesboro.
Lisa Jeffers, director of elections in Waynesboro, estimated that Waynesboro city will see at least a 40% voter turnout on Tuesday. She added that the number of absentee voters is about four times higher than what they have been in past elections.
“I think there will be a greater turnout,” Jeffers said, comparing this year’s election to previous ones.
Individuals manning the polls were busy preparing for the voters Monday night, spending hours setting up at each precinct. Computer systems, dividers, tables and papers abounded.
Margie Stanford, Jim Wilson, Thom Carter, and Robert Horowitz, secretary on the board of elections, spent Monday evening preparing the Waynesboro Public Library for Ward B voters.
“These are who our true patriots are,” said Horowitz of poll workers, who will work an extremely long day with no shift changes. They are remarkable people, he said.
“My mother used to [work at polls]. I thought, ‘Who in their right mind would do this?’” said Carter, laughing. The more he thought about it, however, Carter came to the conclusion that this is a civic duty. He has been serving at the polls for nearly eight years.
“It’s rewarding,” said Wilson, who worked polls in Arlington before moving to Waynesboro. “If people are eligible to vote, we’ll do everything we can to get them to vote.”
Stanford has helped at polls for over five years, and she loves the team with which she works. She said that having a great team makes the long day easier.
“It’s a civic duty. It’s giving back,” she said.
Students from Fishburne Military School and Waynesboro High School will be lending a hand at the library. Stanford is excited that young people, though not yet eligible to vote, can still be involved.
Weather is expected to be clear all day, reaching a high of 63 degrees Fahrenheit, according to weather.com.
Waynesboro residents may vote at the following locations between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.:
» Ward A: Basic United Methodist Church, 489 N. Winchester Ave.
» Ward B: Waynesboro Public Library, 600 S. Wayne Ave.
» Ward C: Wayne Hills Elementary School, 941 Fir St.
» Ward D: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1904 Mt. Vernon St.
