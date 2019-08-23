“The State of Waynesboro Schools” was the topic of a community meeting held Wednesday night at the Waynesboro Democratic Committee Headquarters.
Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell shared with community members an overview of the school system, as well as information about renovations at the high school.
Also present at the meeting were Waynesboro Schools Assistant Superintendent Vermell Grant, Executive Director of Student Services Dr. Ryan Barber, and school board members Erika Smith and Diana Williams.
“I think when I speak to groups, people are always surprised by the diversity of our school system,” Cassell said. “I think that’s one of the values that we have.”
Fifty-four percent of the student population is white, 17 percent is black and 17 percent is Hispanic, according to 2018-2019 academic year statistics.
Cassell said the school system is close to being a minority-majority district.
Sixty-six percent of students are on the free and reduced lunch program. Two of three students attending Waynesboro Schools in the 2018-2019 academic year came from disadvantaged homes.
“That presents challenges for us,” Cassell said. “Those are not excuses, and we embrace those challenges.”
Being on the free and reduced lunch program does not mean students are not as smart as their peers who are not on the program, Cassell said. They are just economically disadvantaged, he said.
The situation for the students is about a lack of resources at home when parents must choose to buy food and pay the water bill, not buy books, coloring books and other learning tools.
“We face a lot of challenges in providing what I would call basic needs of our students that they can be successful in school,” Cassell said.
According to Cassell, the Virginia Department of Education awarded a county and a city in Virginia grant funding with Radford University toward inclusive practices in 2018. Waynesboro was chosen as the city, and Cassell said part of the reason the River City was chosen was for work the school system has all ready done with inclusive practices in the classroom.
Cassell said that when he talks about inclusivity, he means inclusivity for all students: ELL, minority, students with social problems, students with emotional problems, special needs and gifted students.
“We work hard with our teachers and our administrators in all our school division to understand that what’s best practice for one child is best practice for all children,” he said.
At Kate Collins Middle School, which acquired a new administration team last academic year, the class schedule has changed to year-long, 45-minute classes for students.
All of Waynesboro’s four elementary schools are accredited, but William Perry Elementary School is accredited with condition. Cassell said William Perry Elementary is expected to be accredited without condition this academic year.
“We don’t view our students as struggling students. We view our students as coming from struggling families and struggling conditions.”
The school system’s acquisition in the last four years of several properties near Waynesboro High School is intended to enlarge the school’s footprint, and keep the school’s future growth in mind.
The city purchased the former Window World store front at 1100 W. Main Street for office space and six classrooms, and the former The News Virginian building at 1300 W. Main Street was purchased for $660,000 last summer.
Both buildings are providing space for students during renovation of the high school at 1200 W. Main Street, which serves 850 students and 100 adults every weekday.
Instead of renting 8 modular units for $1 million for two years, the city purchased The News Virginian building to house the school system’s Career and Technical Education classrooms, including a culinary lab, manufacturing and industrial lab, computer lab, and classroom space for healthcare, electrical and plumbing.
The renovated CTE cost $1.2 million, “but it’s an investment that’s going to be there for 20 years.”
“Even in a bad budget [year] and cutting positions, we feel it’s so important that our students leave school life ready,” Cassell said.
The school system began phase I of renovations of the high school, which was built in 1937, last summer. Changes on the first floor of the 1930s and 1940s edition of the school are expected to be complete by Labor Day, then renovations will begin on the second floor.
Phase II, which Cassell said could begin in two to four years, will renovate the school’s 1970s edition, including the media center, and new science and technology labs.
Phase III will renovate the school’s gym from a non-regulation size gym to a full-size gymnasium.
After renovations, the school will have portable furniture and accessories.
“School buildings today are about a space that’s very flexible,” Cassell said.
Waynesboro Democratic Committee Vice Chairman Jennifer Lewis of Waynesboro asked Cassell about the reaction of students at the high school to the renovations.
“Kids are resilient, and they responded quite well,” Cassell said. He added he has been more concerned about teachers during this transitional time, but they have also handled the situation well.
Cassell said the school system will hold an open house in September to share with the community the renovations, and the new CTE.
“I encourage everyone to invest in our kids,” said Lewis after the meeting.
As Cassell mentioned during the meeting, investing in education reducing the cost a community must pay for social services, prisons, “the things we want to keep our kids out of.”
Lewis, who is currently running for the House of Delegates District 20, said the earlier a community invests in children, the better the community, and getting students into trades careers is beneficial.
Robert Horowitz of Waynesboro asked what residents can do to help the school system receive more funding from Waynesboro City Council.
Cassell said that history shows when civilizations begin, they always set up an educational system.
“You got to be safe, so you got to have police, fire, rescue, and I’ll include public water and sewer in that, because you’re not going to be healthy and safe if you don’t have good water and safe, but after that you better educate your populace,” Cassell, who has been with Waynesboro Schools for seven years, said.