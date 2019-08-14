The 2018-2019 academic year was the first that Waynesboro Schools “fully implemented” the STOPit! Program, which is a phone application that allows students to anonymously report incidents of bullying, suspicious activity, other safety concerns or to let someone know they are feeling suicidal.
At a previous school board meeting, school board member Debra Freeman-Belle requested data on the program, which Waynesboro Schools Executive Director of Student Services Dr. Ryan Barber presented at the board’s regular meeting Tuesday night.
When used, the application sends an alert first to that student’s school principal, then Barber if the principal is not available before notifying Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell if Barber is not available. Finally, if administration is not available, Waynesboro Police Department is alerted to the situation.
Barber said at Tuesday’s meeting that no reports have been received this year through the application, but students readily tried it out in fall 2018 to “test” responses.
Most of the reports regarded conflicts on playgrounds and school buses, but, Barber said, “our administration took those very seriously.”
STOPit received 133 reports from Kate Collins Middle School students and 73 from Waynesboro High in 2018. Barber said 41 of the middle school’s reports came in the first month of implementation and 32 at the high school.
Reports included innocuous messages such as “Help me learn how to play Fornite,” “The sub is mean,” and “My teacher gives too much homework.”
The students were testing the system.
“However, we intervened in some serious situations,” Barber said.
One student reported sexual harassment from another student, a student reported feeling suicidal, and in another instance, administration responded after a student reported being repeatedly bullied.
“This is why we have this app,” Barber said of the last incident. When students want help, but want to remain anonymous, they have a way to report a situation. “They don’t want to make a big deal out of it. They don’t want the spotlight put on them.”
Students have used the application to report “inappropriate comments” on social media about schools in the school system. In one instance, a student reported that another student had posted on Instagram a threat to shoot up the middle school.
“We immediately in this case get law enforcement involved, and we are working with the Waynesboro Police Department on these kinds of situations,” Barber said.
He stressed that the serious cases have been “few and far between,” and the school administrators have become aware of situations they would not otherwise know about.
Waynesboro Schools will continue to use STOPit!, because it is 100 percent funded by the Virginia Municipal League, school administration is concerned about student safety across the school system, and the application gives administrators the opportunity to prevent situations and react and respond to wrongdoing.
“The folks at STOPit! really mean business,” Barber said.
The application is also helpful for students suffering mentally or emotionally by providing hotline information for immediate assistance.
“We are proud of our work with STOPit!,” Barber said.
In his monthly superintendent’s report, Cassell commented on the first day of school for Waynesboro students, which was Aug. 6.
“We really did have an outstanding opening of school, I think,” he said. “I thank all of the administrators.” Cassell said the first day was not perfect, but “it would be hard to imagine a much better [first day].”
According to Cassell, the new traffic pattern in Waynesboro High School’s driveway and parking lot is going well.
“I think, in addition to being safe and secure, we’ve had quality instruction going on,” Cassell said regarding the high school’s renovations.
Enrollment is at 2,840, Cassell said. The school system created a budget for the 2019-2020 academic year with an expected enrollment of 2,900. This time last year, 2,875 students were enrolled.
He added that 29 students were added to enrollment on Aug. 12, and 10 new students enrolled Friday. The school system is also monitoring kindergarten classes that are close to capacity.
In his monthly update on renovations at the high school, Cassell said the Career and Technical Education annex is now opened in the former The News Virginian building at 1300 W. Main St. Furniture is expected to arrive Aug. 26. The plan is to move instruction for students into the CTE by Labor Day.
The newly renovated Louis B. Spilman Auditorium in the high school is almost complete, and the new gymnasium is complete, including having air conditioning for the first time.
The first floor renovations are expected to be complete by Labor Day, then, Cassell said, that students will move from the second floor to the first floor so that renovations can begin on the second floor.
“The students seem to be fine with it. They’re pretty flexible and deal with change better than adults do sometimes,” Cassell said.
Cassell said that the wooden handrails on the school’s exterior staircase are temporary. They were installed so that concrete could be poured for the steps and ramps, but the permanent handrails were not yet available for installation.
The school system’s new Post-High Learning Lab for adults with special needs is not expected to be ready by Labor Day, but, because the students currently have space at Wilson Memorial High School, Barber said that students can gradually move into the Post-High house behind Waynesboro High during the fall semester.
During public comment Waynesboro Education Association President Rosemary Wagoner expressed concerns about the school board making changes to the school system’s sick leave policy. The board delayed vote on the policy, which was originally on Tuesday’s agenda.
“I still feel the changes will not be good for Waynesboro in the long run,” said Wagoner, who has been with Waynesboro Schools for 31 years. “It feels like we’re spending a dime to save a nickel.”
In the policy change, according to Wagoner, staff members with 150 days will have 10 sick days and three personal days to use or lose.
She said the new policy would worsen the school system’s substitute teacher problem.
Wagoner said she remembers when the policy was that if staff did not use personal days before the end of the year, they lost the days.
“And everybody rushed to get all those personal days used,” she said. “And, so the [current] policy was created to roll them over into the sick leave. And that may contribute to why some people have so many days [of leave].”
She pointed out that Waynesboro Schools is all ready losing teachers to Staunton City Public Schools, which has lower health care premiums.
“This may be one of the times that we may just have to agree to disagree,” Wagoner said to the school board.