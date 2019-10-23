Wenonah Elementary School keeps moving Waynesboro Public Schools in the right direction when it comes to inclusion.
The school hosted its third annual Inclusion Day at Wenonah and William Perry Elementary schools Wednesday afternoon.
In the evening, a keynote speaker opened an evening of events at Kate Collins Middle School, followed by a community fair.
A Unified Basketball Exhibition Match of Staunton and Waynesboro High schools versus Stuarts Draft and Wilson Memorial High schools concluded the day’s celebration.
Wenonah’s mission statement for the annual event is “to gain a better understanding of what it means to have a disability in order to promote the inclusion and empowerment of all people.”
Brooklyn Wells, 10, and Josiah Painter, 11, are fifth graders at Wenonah Elementary, and student members of the school’s Inclusion Day Committee.
“Because it’s about Inclusion Day, and I love Inclusion Day,” Brooklyn said of why she joined the committee.
As members of the committee, they spread awareness about Inclusion Day in Waynesboro and attend planning meetings for the day’s events.
Brooklyn and Josiah attended events during the day at their school, where Brooklyn said individuals came to talk about disabilities “and how it affects them.”
“I like that I get to meet all types of people with disabilities,” Brooklyn said, and she also learns about their lives.
Josiah said he learned about different disabilities, met individuals with disabilities and was able to ask them questions.
“We learned how some people go through challenges in their life,” Josiah said.
His brother, Elijah Painter, 13, spoke on a disability panel at Wenonah in the afternoon. Elijah suffered a brain injury as a baby.
“Because I know Inclusion Day is about including everybody,” Josiah said of why he joined Wenonah’s committee.
As an example, he said that if his fellow committee member Brooklyn were in a wheelchair, he would push her around in her wheelchair, and help her in any way she needed. He would not exclude her from school or his life.
Keynote speaker Adiba Nelson of Tucson is an author, screenwriter and activist. Her first children’s book was published in 2013. She was the subject of the Emmy-winning documentary “The Full Nelson.”
She shared with Inclusion Day’s audience “Special Needs Parenting: Like Parenting, Only Different.”
Nelson’s daughter, Emory Webster, was born in May 2009 after a pregnancy which provided Nelson with no indicators that her child would be born with a disability.
Eventually, Emory was diagnosed with bilateral schizencephaly, a rare developmental birth defect. Nelson said doctors told her that at some point during her pregnancy, her daughter’s brain stopped developing and holes formed in her brain, then her brain resumed developing.
In Arizona, Emory encountered hurdles in finding a preschool then a public school that would include her daughter as a member of a classroom at her level of developmental ability.
Nelson attended events Wednesday afternoon at Wenonah and William Perry Elementary schools, and said she was impressed with the school system’s inclusion practices.
“We keep trying, we keep pushing, because the world has to be inclusive,” said Nelson of living in Arizona.
Individuals with disabilities face challenges daily.
“Cities, schools and buildings are built for bodies, but not all bodies — just able bodies,” Nelson said.
After Nelson spoke in Kate Collins Middle’s auditorium, a community fair began of 35 local organizations sharing information in classrooms, including the Waynesboro YMCA, Camp Love Inspire Give Hope Teach, Valley Associate for Independent Living, Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation, New Directions, Office on Youth and Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry.
Hannah James of Waynesboro said she had heard a little about Camp LIGHT, a summer camp for children and adults with special needs in Waynesboro.
“We were looking forward to this evening [to learn more about Camp LIGHT],” said James, for her daughter, Emersyn James, 7, a student at William Perry Elementary.
The family was also looking forward to learning information about other organizations and opportunities for children with disabilities like Emersyn.
“We’re excited,” James said after talking with Camp LIGHT Development Director Kelly Truxell.
Amanda DePoy, a therapeutic behavioral specialist for Valley Community Services Board who works in Waynesboro Public Schools and is based at William Perry Elementary, participated in last year’s Inclusion Day.
“And I felt like it was a really good idea, and a good way to make the community aware of the services available,” DePoy said.
Inclusion Day is a good way to get the community “together for a common theme of helping others in the community.”
Before Nelson took the microphone, Waynesboro Public Schools Executive Director of Student Services Dr. Ryan Barber said Inclusion Day celebrates diversity in Waynesboro.
“We have tremendous folks in our community, and some have disabilities and some don’t, but everyone has value,” Barber said.
Josiah’s viewpoint on Inclusion Day was also in the right direction.
“I think some schools don’t have Inclusion Day,” he said. “All schools don’t have to. You just have to know what inclusion is.”
