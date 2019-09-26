Waynesboro will conduct scheduled fire hydrant maintenance and flow testing in certain areas of the city. The tests, in compliance with the Insurance Service Office, will begin on Oct. 1.
The tests ensure proper function and adequate water flows. They also remove any blockages of water flow and document the capabilities for insurance purposes, a Waynesboro Fire Department release said.
Testing will be Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The tests will take place at:
• Area #9: Virginia Village, Stratford Farms and Charleston Park areas
• Area #10: South of W. Main St. from Rosser Ave. to Bookerdale Rd. stopping at Northgate Ave. West of Greenway Cir. to Bookerdale Rd.
• Area #11: Fairway Hills area
Each hydrant test takes about 10 minutes, the release said. Residents could experience lowered water pressure or discolored water.
“This is not a health hazard,” the release said. “If you experience discolored water simply let your cold water tap run until it is clear. Do not run hot water in order to keep your hot-water heater clear.”
Water should clear up within 10 to 15 minutes. If a resident experiences more than several hours of discolored water, contact the Waynesboro Water Department at (540) 942-6624.
The Insurance Service Office is an agency which rates fire departments. Hydrant flow test records are checked regularly by the ISO to help determine the fire department class rating. This rating is used by city business, commercial and multi-residential buildings to determine insurance premiums.
