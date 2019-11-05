Voter turnout in Waynesboro on Tuesday was higher than anyone expected.
From first-timers to seasoned veterans, 5,146 individuals made their voices heard by casting their votes for both state and local officials, said Lisa Jeffers, director of elections in Waynesboro.
In 2015, there was only a 17% turnout of eligible voters, Jeffers said. This year, that number more than doubled with 38% of eligible voters casting a ballot.
“It’s unbelievable," Jeffers said of the higher turnout. "It’s a good thing. Hopefully that will continue."
Devona Coffey, an election official working at the Ward B precinct, said she was surprised at how many voters turned out this year.
Sam Drumeller voted for the first time because local politics matters, he said.
“I feel like at the state level and the local level, [voting] really makes a big difference,” he added.
Some voters brought their children to the polls for educational purposes.
“It’s important to let our voices be heard, and I think it’s important for the children to see that that’s what we’re doing,” said Raven Brooks, who, along with her three children, sported “I Voted” stickers.
Other voters cited civic duty as a driving force behind their participation in voting.
“It’s our privilege,” said Sharon Smith of Waynesboro, who voted along with her husband, Brian.
Smith added that people worked hard to give citizens this right, and she and her husband always vote.
“[Voting] is what protects our democracy,” said Doug Needham.
Nicole Armentrout Briggs, who was running unopposed, was elected as Waynesboro’s Clerk of Court with 4,322 votes.
The winner in the Soil and Water Conservation Director race will be announced Wednesday, Jeffers said. Dubose Egleston Jr. was running unopposed, by Jeffers said a write-in candidate might have won.
In the 24th District of the Senate race between Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, and Democrat Annette Hyde, 58.47% of Waynesboro residents voted for Hanger. Overall, the longtime Republican won reelection with xx% of the votes.
Waynesboro voters were more evenly split in the 20th District of the House race, with Republican John Avoli defeating Democrat Jennifer Lewis. In Waynesboro, Avoli finished with 53.94% and Lewis received 46.04%. Overall, Avoli won with xx% of the votes.
