The calendar says fall began Monday, but children were out Tuesday afternoon riding bicycles, couples were walking along the Greenway, and dogs were walked at Ridgeview Park.
Meaghan Thompson of Sherando and Jackie Wells of Waynesboro brought Thompson’s 8-month-old daughter to Ridgeview Park for her first time on Tuesday afternoon.
“I was going to take her to the park and let her swing,” said Thompson of her plan for coming to the park.
Wells and Thompson took photos with the baby down by the South River and enjoyed the afternoon at the park, but Wells said she is ready for colder weather. She prefers fall weather.
“I guess it’s global warming, right?" Wells said. "It’s going to be hot, could be snowing tomorrow."
According to Jerry Stenger, director of the climatology office at UVa., fall and spring are “transitional seasons” for climatologists.
“Essentially, the atmosphere places us in either winter or summer,” said Stenger.
Some days will be summer like, and others will be winter like.
“It’s very typical that we see warm days like this in late September,” Stenger said.
In fall and spring, we never know what we’ll get, but as we get closer to winter, Stenger said “the warmer days become a lot less” and colder days become the norm.
“And that’s very common for fall,” he said.
Stenger said he has “no good idea what winter might look like for us” at this point.
“Like every winter in Virginia, you can wind up with every kind of weather you can imagine,” Stenger said.
And that is typical of Virginia.
“It’s really easy to make a forecast, but it’s really hard to get it right,” he said.
At this point, climatologists cannot predict how bad or how good this winter will be for Valley residents.
“We’re just out here enjoying the day,” said Larry Sprouse of Waynesboro as he and his significant other walked along the Greenway Tuesday afternoon at Constitution Park.
Margory Rivas is from Tennessee visiting her boyfriend in Waynesboro where he is in the middle of a church construction project. Tuesday afternoon she got some exercise, and walked along the Greenway at Constitution Park.
“I like to walk at the park and get air,” she said.
Rivas said it is nice to come to the park and come down near the South River and touch the cool water. She is making the most of the warm temperatures while they last.
“Summertime is gone, and [I] can’t really get out [in the cold weather],” Rivas said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.