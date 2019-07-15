Waynesboro tourism officials are hoping that the city’s new website will entice even more visitors — and their dollars — to area attractions.
Last week, the Waynesboro Office of Economic Development and Tourism announced the launch of its brand-new tourism website, www.visitwaynesboro.net, which Greg Hitchin says incorporates a number of improvements both in content and in navigation.
“It has easier navigation [for users] looking for content, restaurants, where to stay,” said Hitchin, the city’s director of economic development and tourism.
The site’s overhaul was paid for through a $50,000 grant the city received last August from the Virginia Tourism Corp. The funds helped the Economic Development and Tourism Office with a number of ongoing marketing efforts, including the website, Hitchin said.
Other new features of the website include the ability of visitors to look for and book available hotel rooms. Also, the site has more social media content, a user-generated photo-feed and a heavier use of other photography and videos to market Waynesboro.
Last year’s Virginia Tourism grant was awarded for the initiative, Divinely Placed: Marketing the Waynesboro Experience. According to the city, the project includes several marketing efforts aimed at “leveraging Waynesboro’s placement at the crossroads of the Shenandoah National Park/Skyline Drive, the Blue Ridge Parkway, and the Appalachian Trail.”
A new visitors guide, released in 2018, and a digital marketing campaign also were part of the initiative. The website was the final component of the project, according to the city.
Hitchin said the printed version of the visitors guide is being distributed around the country while a digital version is on the website.
The city also works with area groups, such as Shenandoah Valley Tourism Partnership and Greater Augusta Regional Tourism, as well as doing its own advertising and getting the word out on social media outlets to market Waynesboro, Hitchin said.
Growing visitor numbers to the city, and keeping tourists in the area longer, plays an important role in the local economy.
“We know that overall tourism as an industry is significant … those numbers continue to grow every year,” Hitchin said.
According to the most recent data from the Virginia Tourism Corp., statewide tourism is the commonwealth’s fifth-largest employer with over $26 billion in visitor spending, resulting in $1.8 billion in state and local tax revenue in 2017.
In the Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro metro area, tourism accounted for $219 million in visitor spending in 2017, a 2.9% increase over 2016, generating more than $7 million in tax revenue and employing over 2,000 individuals.
Revenue generated by the Waynesboro’s lodging and meals taxes, both of which are tourism-related, also continue to grow each year, Hitchin said.