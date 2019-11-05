The Augusta County School Board will continue with six familiar faces in 2020, however, the new face who will represent the South River District is still up in the air.
The South River District was up for grabs Tuesday between Tom Goforth of Stuarts Draft and Kimberley Baisley-Byers of Stuarts Draft. The write-in candidates earned a combined 1,602 votes, but which candidate was the victor was unclear at press time, according to the Virginia Department of Elections web site.
Chairman Tim Swortzel of the Wayne District received 98 percent of votes, or 3,271 votes to a write-in candidate’s 60 votes.
Vice Chairman Nicholas T. Collins, who represents the North River District, earned 98.7 percent votes, and John Ward of the Riverheads District received 98.8 percent of votes.
Middle River’s David R. Shiflett, Beverley Manor’s Donna H. Wells and Dr. John L. Ocheltree Jr. in the Pastures District will consider reelection when their terms are up in the fall of 2021.
