WPD corporal receives international award

Cpl. Evan Bourne, of the Waynesboro Police Department, was named Crisis Intervention Team International’s 2019 CIT Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. The Blue Ridge Crisis Intervention Team announced Bourne received the award on August 27.
Bourne was singled out for the award among other nominees across the United States and internationally, the press release said. He was selected due to his commitment to CIT methods.
Specifically, Bourne was praised for the way he handled two separate situations involving armed suicidal people. He displayed CIT skills and de-escalation techniques.
He also stood out for his commitment and involvement in the local CIT program. He’s an instructor and works off-duty shifts in the Blue Ridge Crisis Intervention Therapeutic Assessment Site at Augusta Health.
He’s worked at the WPD since December 2015; he’s a field training officer and SWAT team member. Bourne was recently promoted to his current rank and serves as assistant shift commander in the patrol division.
Bourne was named for the award in June and it was presented to him at the CIT International Conference on August 27 in Seattle, Washington.
