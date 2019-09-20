WPD K-9 Barkley aids in drug distribution arrest

Waynesboro Police Department K-9 Barkley, the “million dollar dog” assisted in another drug arrest on Thursday in Waynesboro. A Crimora woman was arrested for drug distribution after the traffic stop.
Waynesboro police held a traffic stop near the intersection of Windsor Avenue and South Delphine Avenue in Waynesboro on Thursday.
After Barkley alerted to drugs, police searched the vehicle.
According to a release, they found methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging material, prescription Oxycodone tablets and other items consistent with drug distribution.
Sandra Michelle Wiseman, 56, of Crimora, was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth and possession with the intent to distribute a schedule II drug —prescription Oxycodone. She was taken to the WPD before a magistrate. Wiseman was held on a $2,500 secured bond and sent to Middle River Regional Jail.
Barkley is recognized by the Virginia Police K-9 Association as one of only two “million dollar dogs” in Virginia. During Barkley’s four years with the Waynesboro Police Department, DET Shaver and Barkley have seized drugs with a street value of more than $1,000,000.
