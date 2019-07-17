From 3D pens, fluid art and model miniature World’s Fair projects, campers in the Fun’dudle Art Camp spent all week creating art.
To conclude the week, they’ll hold an art reception on Friday and community members are invited.
Tammy Hornek, owner of the business Fun Art Night, holds the camp through her business. This is the seventh year of the week-long camp. It started out with doodles, shapes and patterns and has evolved into art with different medium.
“[I like] being able to create with the kids,” she said of her favorite part of camp.
The camp is hosted at Wayne Hills Baptist Church in Waynesboro. Campers are ages five through 15 from Waynesboro, Augusta County, Staunton and Nelson County.
This year, the camp has 26 kids. Hornek teaches the children techniques and then they create on their own, with guidance as needed.
Hornek said one of the aspects of camp she’s most proud of is the campers can finish projects at their own speed. As long as they get it done in the week, they have the freedom to choose what to work on.
“One hundred percent of the time the child doesn’t want to finish a project they’ll come back to me later and ask if it’s okay to finish it,” Hornek said. “Kids work at different speeds. It’s neat for me to see different personalities and it’s a nice opportunity for kids to feel in charge of their day.”
Bob Kirchman helped campers create models for a miniature Waynesboro 2019 World’s Fair. This will be displayed on Friday at the art reception.
“It helps them with the 3D design, problem solving and imagination skills,” Kirchman said. “And to unlock that imagination — every child comes to this Earth with the ability to imagine and dream.”
Kirchman hoped the model projects would also teach lifelong skills such as how to think of a solution when facing a problem.
G.G. Babral, of Staunton, has been involved with the camp for six years.
“We do a lot of cool projects,” she said. “Every year I learn different techniques I can use.”
Babral enjoyed working at projects at her own pace.
“I always love the 3D pens,” she said.
On Friday, the campers will prepare their work for the reception. Friends, family and community members are invited to the reception. Hornek thought it was important that young artists have their work displayed and appreciated.
“Helping the kids gain confidence and gaining confidence through others viewing their art,” Hornek said of what she hoped the campers would get out of the reception. “No matter the age, they’re an artist.”