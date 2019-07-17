Thornton "Bo" Eric Ailstock Sr., 72, of Waynesboro, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family and friends. He was born in Millboro on May 3, 1947, a son of the late Thomas Edgar "Tommie" and Cora Bell (Dean) Ailstock. He worked as a landscaper and arborist for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Audrey Mae (Fisher) Ailstock; brother, Robert Ailstock; sisters, Lena Bell Ingram, Leona May Ball, and Linda Fisher; as well as a good friend, Edward Leach. Survivors include his daughter, Shannon Holmes and her sons, Eric and A.J.; his son, T.E. Ailstock Jr and wife, Marla and their children, Breckon Long, Coleman and Dalton Farrar; sister, Carolyn Cash and her children, Doug and Jeff Cash and Janet Gomez; additional sisters, Cora Marie Sturgill and Ruth Puffenbarger; close friends, April Leach and her children, Amanda Ware and Justin Leach. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Riverview Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery. Active pallbearers will be T. E. "T.J." Ailstock Jr., Eric and A.J. Holmes, Justin Leach, and Dalton and Coleman Farrar. Honorary pallbearer will be Timmy Hoy. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
