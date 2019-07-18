Dr. Andrew Tracy Aitcheson, 81, known to friends as "Tracy," passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. A native and longtime resident of Alexandria, Va., Tracy was well-known by friends for his philanthropic commitment to international and local causes. During his remarkable life, he practiced dentistry in the United States Air Force and had a private dental practice in Alexandria. After retirement from dentistry, he moved to Waynesboro, Va. where he raised cattle on his farm. He received degrees from George Washington High School, the University of Richmond, and the Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry. Tracy was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judy (Hutchinson); three sons, Tracy III, Steve (Leslie), and Chris (Melissa); five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm., Sunday July 21, 2019, at McDow Funeral Home. A mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m., Monday July 22, 2019, at St John's the Evangelist Catholic Church followed by a reception. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Tracy can be made to St John's Catholic Church, 300 Maple Ave. Waynesboro, Va. 22980; Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901; Rotary International, One Rotary Center, 1560 Sherman Ave. Evanston, IL 60201-3698, USA. Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
