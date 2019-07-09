Rickey Lynn "Rick" Altis, 70, adoring husband of Jean (Coiner) Altis of Mt. Sidney, Va., passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Augusta Health in Fishersville, Va. He was born on April 24, 1949, in Rocky Mount, Va., to the late Richard and Ethel (Barbour) Altis. In addition to his devoted wife of 50 years, Rick deeply loved his two sons, Steven Altis of Mt. Sidney, and Matthew Altis and wife, Kristie, of Stuarts Draft. The pride and joy of Rick's life were his grandsons, Ryan, Chase and Dane Altis; and his honorary grandson, Dashea Smith who all proudly called him "Big Daddy" or "Biggie". Rick is survived by his sister, June Harris and her husband, Paul, of Mt. Sidney; brother-in-law, Fred Wills of Verona; his nieces and nephews, Randy and Rhonda Harris, Robin (Wills) and Wally Arms, Brett and Melinda Wills, Richard and Anna Coiner and Sara Coiner, as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Wills of Verona. At the time of his death Rick was the Operations Superintendent of Transportation for McKee Foods in Stuarts Draft. Before joining McKee in 2000, he spent many years in the grocery business. He also worked for nearly 40 years at Early's Cycle Center in Harrisonburg. He made many lifelong friends throughout his career. While Rick prided himself on being a dedicated worker, he made sure to find time for his many hobbies. During his younger years, Rick was a member of the Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Department. He has always been an avid fisherman and hunter, going to primitive reenactments and hanging out with some of his best friends at his camp, "Wildigree". Ricks parents raised him to love music and he carried on the tradition by traveling and recording CDs with his bands "Cabin Fever" and "High Ground" where he earned "tens and tens" of dollars. He enjoyed carving primitive woodworkings and making guns and instruments. He was a collector of guns, knives, hats, t-shirts and Miatas. His love of Miatas led him to racing autocross with his grandson as his co-pilot the last few years. With such a busy schedule, nothing could keep him from where he loved to be the most, with his sons and grandsons. He never missed a sporting event, school program or any activity they were involved in. Rick's grandsons were the most important part of his life and while the experiences he shared with them will leave a lasting impression, his example of being an honest and hardworking man will be with them and many others for the rest of their lives. "Some days you eat the bear and some days the bear eats you"- Rick Altis. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton. A private spreading of ashes will be held at a later date. Family and friends are welcome to visit at the home of Matt and Kristie in Stuarts Draft. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
