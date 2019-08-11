Syneva Carol Voll Augustin, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and long-time resident of the Waynesboro area, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born on May 6, 1935, in Elgin, N.D., to Ervin and Thelma Voll. She spent most of her childhood on the family farm outside of Long Prairie, Minn. It was in a restaurant in Long Prairie where she met the love of her life, Ivan E. Augustin of St. Thomas, N.D. They married on August 22, 1954, enjoying 65 wonderful years of marriage together. The couple settled in Waynesboro, Va., for Ivan's next step in a long career in education. They raised their three children there and lived a life full of family, friends, and adventures. Syneva was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as "Gramme." She had a charismatic personality and always made people feel welcome in her life. Syneva never met a stranger; everyone was a new friend. Old and new friends alike were well acquainted with her charming "gift of the gab." She had an uncanny love for children, a calling really, which she fulfilled through her chosen field of child care. She was known widely as Waynesboro's babysitter, a second Mom for many. Syneva and Ivan also owned and operated the West Lawn Motel, yet another adventurous chapter in their lives. Upon retirement, Syneva and Ivan enjoyed their winters with family and friends in San Angelo, Texas. Her interests included family, friends, gardening, reading books, playing spinner, card games and Bingo. Syneva also shared the enjoyment of traveling with Ivan and their dog, Tex, in their RV. She absolutely loved the holidays, and the many family dinners she enjoyed preparing. Syneva is survived by her loving husband, Ivan Augustin; children, Terry (Kathy) Augustin, Cheryl (Bill) Newman, and Ron (Theresa) Augustin; grandchildren, Pamela (Alex) Escamilla, Joshua (Anna) Augustin, and Chrissy Newman; and great-grandchildren, Kisen, Bryce and Audrina Escamilla, and Landon and Addison Augustin. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2564 Rockfish Road, Crimora, VA 24431. A reception/celebration of life will follow at the home of Syneva and Ivan Augustin in Waynesboro, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org or 800-227-2345). Condolences can be to the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.