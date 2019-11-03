Lydia "Sue" Susan Baber passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Baber and her father, Harold Campbell. She is survived by her mother, Peggy Campbell; daughter, Heather Thomas (Mike); and son, Seth Baber (Stephanie). Sue loved the outdoors and fishing with her sister, Darlene and her brothers, Ricky and Verne. Her pride and joy were her three grandsons, Lucas, Hunter, and Kaison. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 12 p.m. at McDow Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Ron Martin. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her brothers, Verne, Timmy, and Ricky Campbell; her brother-in-law, Buck Estes; great nephew, Joshua Rhodenizer; stepson, Cecil Baber; and longtime family friend, Erik Allen. Heather and Seth would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her sister and best friend, Darlene Estes for always being there for her through all her trials.

