Helen Shirley Bading, 90, died on September 24, 2019, at The Legacy at North Augusta in Staunton, where she lived since 2015. She is survived by two sons and three daughters, David Bading, Debra Grathwol, Ruth Falls, Stephen Bading, and Carol Robinson, as well as 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her husband of 67 years, Charles E. Bading, died in June. Shirley was born on November 22, 1928, to Carl and Atha Foster in Muscatine, Iowa. As a young woman, she worked as a medical lab technician in the Chicago area. After her marriage to Charles in 1952, the couple moved east and would eventually establish homes in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Virginia, South Carolina, and Maryland. Shirley was a committed Christian who faithfully served in the children's and women's ministries of the churches she attended. She loved to sew and read and was an active quilter in her later years. Her family remembers her unfailing cheerfulness, sweet spirit, and the unconditional love she showered upon them. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Benevolent Endowment Fund of National Lutheran Communities & Services.
In memory
