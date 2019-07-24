Justin Brian Balser, 38, of Lyndhurst, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born on July 2, 1981, a son of Richard and Gloria (Plummer) Balser. Justin was employed as a grounds keeper for the City of Waynesboro. In addition to his parents, survivors include a son, Nolan Haines; brother, Christopher Balser; niece, Kenya Balser; two nephews, Ijahmin Balser and Symeon Balser; and a special uncle, Dale Plummer. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Waynesboro Mennonite Church, Hopeman Parkway on Monroe Street, in Waynesboro, with Pastors Phil Layman and Howard Miller officiating. The Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes has been entrusted with arrangements. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

