Rosalie Martin Baylor Boyd Rosalie Martin Baylor Boyd, 99, of Waynesboro, Va., died on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Rosalie was born in Waynesboro, Va., on February 1, 1920. She was predeceased by her parents, Jacob and Ada Showalter Martin; her husbands, Merlyn Baylor and Bill Boyd; and her brothers, Winston (Lois) and Grady Martin. Rosalie is lovingly remembered and missed by her sister, Martha Ann Martin; her nephews, Keith (Ann) Martin, Scott (Kimberly) Martin, and Jeff (Jeanie) Martin; her stepson, Tom (Jonnie) Boyd; her great niece, Sara Caroline (Tom) Denney; her great nephews, Jacob Martin and Austin Martin; and her sister-in-law, Peggy Martin. A private family graveside service will be held. Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
